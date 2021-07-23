LETTER: Maple Ridge resident fires off letter to MP over portrayal of law-abiding gun owners

Maple Ridge resident Alan Remfry is questionning the federal government’s use of a hunter and competitive shooter in a website graphic about gun safety.

Dear Editor,

This is a copy of a letter I have just sent to Marc Dalton, MP for Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

I am being targeted as a criminal in my own country by my government.

I have just seen the latest Liberal government attack on myself and 2.2 million like minded Canadians. (Please see the picture attached to this e-mail}.

This advert is clearly targeting ordinary Canadian citizens, in this case a hunter and a competitive shooter as violent criminals.

Why not depict a gang member or any other violent criminal stereotype who doesn’t give a damn about the OIC [Order in Council] or any of the other recent firearm laws, instead of tarring the most law-abiding Canadian citizens as criminals and the problem to be fixed?

Alan Remfry, Maple Ridge

