A business owner on 224th Street cleared the sidewalk after a storm in December 2022. A local letter writer would like more people to follow municipal bylaws that require clearing sidewalks and paths. (The News files)

A business owner on 224th Street cleared the sidewalk after a storm in December 2022. A local letter writer would like more people to follow municipal bylaws that require clearing sidewalks and paths. (The News files)

LETTER: Maple Ridge resident forced to jaywalk due to impassable sidewalks

Snow and ice prevented a local resident from walking safely

Dear Editor,

On Feb. 27 I tried navigating, using a walker, on Lougheed Highway in downtown Maple Ridge. In places I was forced to jaywalk, because the sidewalk was impassible, as it was covered in ice and snow.

When I was nearing my destination, there was a long stretch of sidewalk that was caked in ice and snow. Rather than jaywalk which, for me, is an absolute last resort, I entered the alleged guilty fast food chain restaurant, and I spoke to the supervisor.

I informed the supervisor that the restaurant was violating Maple Ridge’s removal of snow and other matter bylaw, which I read out loud, as I wanted the restaurant’s customers to hear what I was saying.

Maple Ridge’s removal of snow and other matter bylaw states:

27.0 Removal of snow and other matter

Every owner or occupier of real property shall remove snow, ice, leaves dirt, or other debris from sidewalks, stairs, ramps, and foot paths bordering the real property as well as walkways, ramps, and stairs on real property which are open to the public, no later than 10:00 0’clock in the morning of the day following the accumulation.

I reminded the supervisor that since the restaurant was located on a corner lot the restaurant was responsible for shoveling two sidewalks, and for salting two sidewalks. There is no point in shoveling the sidewalk if the ice underneath the snow is not removed.

The supervisor claimed someone had called a contractor to come and clear the snow. She did not mention anything about removing the sidewalks’ ice. I said that was not good enough because the ice and snow had been on the sidewalk over 24 hours since it had accumulated. I told her to find a more reliable contractor, but she ignored me.

I asked her how I was supposed to get to my credit union, as I was unable to use the sidewalk. The supervisor escorted me, we both jaywalked, to the traffic the light. Then we went our separate ways.

A few weeks ago, in a letter to the editor, I told people not to jaywalk. So, when I found myself jaywalking, I felt like a hypocrite. But, I did not cross the road. I walked by the side of the road. However, if the fast food restaurant had cleared its sidewalks of ice and snow, I would not have been forced to jaywalk.

Linda Meyer, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Lower Mainland blanketed in late-season snowfall

• READ MORE: Participants brave cold for homeless walk

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge needs to make greenspace a priority

Just Posted

A business owner on 224th Street cleared the sidewalk after a storm in December 2022. A local letter writer would like more people to follow municipal bylaws that require clearing sidewalks and paths. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident forced to jaywalk due to impassable sidewalks

Mayor Dan Ruimy stars in a new Mayor’s Minute video segment that is aimed at keeping residents informed on major council updates. (Special to The News)
City of Maple Ridge launches new video series with Mayor Dan Ruimy

When Golden Ears Provincial Park was closed due to snow on Sunday, Hammond’s Ron Paley thought he’d pay a visit to a neighbourhood church with a bit of a lengthy history. St. John The Divine Anglican Church is the oldest Lower Mainland place of worship. It was constructed in 1859, during the gold rush, across the Fraser River east of Fort Langley. In 1882 it was dismantled, floated across the water, and resurrected in its current location at 212th Street and River Road. “With my slipping and sliding, trying to walk among the the snow ruts, you would have thought I had been drinking,” Paley said with a chuckle. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Slice of history served up on sunny, snowy Sunday

Cameron St. Amand (left) competed as a finalist in the 2023 World’s Strongest Firefighter Contest, which involved doing a sandbag carry. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge firefighter competes in World’s Strongest Firefighter Contest

Pop-up banner image