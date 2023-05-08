LETTER: Maple Ridge resident irked by Harris Road train-related delays

Rail company can afford to fix the problems it creates in Pitt Meadows, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

[Re: City won’t fund new overpass, The News, April 21]

Since CP Rail was able to afford buying Kansas City Southern, shouldn’t they be expected to also be able to afford remedying the unacceptable inconveniences that their presence creates?

I do not live in Pitt Meadows, but I have too many times had to stop for too long while a train crosses Harris Road.

Sheila Pratt, Maple Ridge

