LETTER: Maple Ridge resident irked by Harris Road train-related delays

Dear Editor,
[Re: City won’t fund new overpass, The News, April 21]
Since CP Rail was able to afford buying Kansas City Southern, shouldn’t they be expected to also be able to afford remedying the unacceptable inconveniences that their presence creates?
I do not live in Pitt Meadows, but I have too many times had to stop for too long while a train crosses Harris Road.
Sheila Pratt, Maple Ridge
