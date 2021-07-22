LETTER: Maple Ridge resident irked by noisy vehicles

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Re: [Muffle noise, The News, July 16]

The loud cars continue to disturb the residents of Maple Ridge. As was mentioned in the July 16, 2021 newspaper, we have the same problem as Pitt Meadows.

Why are these few car owners allowed to drive these cars on our streets? They don’t have any respect for anyone else in the neighbourhood. Doesn’t seem to matter what time of the day, or what day of the week, it’s done at 6 a.m., 10 a.m. (on Sunday), 7 p.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m.

It’s hard to enjoy time on your balcony/deck or backyard. It even overrides the sound of your T V in your house. You can hear them going down the street for blocks.

Are there no fines for this kind of activity?

Shirl Cinqmars, Maple Ridge

