LETTER: Maple Ridge resident lays out negative impacts of monster homes

Letter writer concerned about access for emergency vehicles when big houses take up street parking

Dear Editor,

Monster houses:

Not needed in Maple Ridge. Too tall. Too wide. No place for kids to play, entertain or for pets.

Too tall for others’ privacy.

Parking not provided.

Houses should have one parking space for every 1,000 square feet of house on the property.

Roads become so clogged with cars that emergency vehicles can’t get through.

Elizabeth Mckendrick, Maple Ridge

HousingLetter to the Editor