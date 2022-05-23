Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Maple Ridge resident lays out negative impacts of monster homes

Letter writer concerned about access for emergency vehicles when big houses take up street parking

Dear Editor,

Monster houses:

Not needed in Maple Ridge. Too tall. Too wide. No place for kids to play, entertain or for pets.

Too tall for others’ privacy.

Parking not provided.

Houses should have one parking space for every 1,000 square feet of house on the property.

Roads become so clogged with cars that emergency vehicles can’t get through.

Elizabeth Mckendrick, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Monster homes destroying neighbourhood character

• READ MORE: Maple Ridge doesn’t need more monster homes

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HousingLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Allowing more secondary suites would increase Maple Ridge’s rental stock

Just Posted

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident lays out negative impacts of monster homes

Pitt Meadows soccer star Sam Kell, seen here in here Douglas College days, continues to progress in her soccer career. (Douglas College/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows soccer star signs with semi-pro club

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Allowing more secondary suites would increase Maple Ridge’s rental stock

Amesbury pre-game with the Tulsa Oilers. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge enforcer wins ‘King of the Rink’ battle