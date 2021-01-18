LETTER: Maple Ridge resident questions people’s views on pets

People owe pets the same love and commitment they show to humans, a letter writer contends

The pandemic has sent the price of dogs skyrocketing. A local letter writers asks some questions about having pets. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

[RE: Pet prices hit the woof, The News, Jan. 15]

The front page article describing the increase in demand to purchase dogs is disturbing on several levels.

When is it acceptable for any sentient being to be “owned”? These loving, selfless beings have no say as to where they will spend their lives. Instead, they are selected on the basis of some human’s aesthetic taste as one would a lamp or piece of carpet.

• READ MORE: Wobbly cats a riot of flailing legs and paws, but bundles of love and joy to their owner

Dogs give love, loyalty and their very lives to the “owner.” Can we at the very least agree that these wonderful animals are “adopted” into homes – homes that owe them the same degree of commitment?

Is it really so outrageous to suggest that there are many beautiful beings (maybe not of the current preferred appearance) waiting in vain in shelters throughout the province who deserve a chance at a loving home?

Is it possible that humans owe dogs the same degree of love and compassion that they freely give to us?

Andree D’Andrea, Maple Ridge

________________________________

• Share your opinion. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the EditorPets