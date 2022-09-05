LETTER: Maple Ridge resident questions why police do nothing about ‘party central’

Local resident frustrated by excessive amounts of litter left in his neighbourhood

Dear Editor,

The three attached pictures are of what I picked up Monday morning, Wednesday morning and Friday morning this week mainly at party central Maple Ridge, commonly known as the Hot Rocks and Crosses Cabins Park along Fern Crescent.

My question is, where is the police presence?

People are observed partying at this location for hours only to get into their vehicles and leave. Having lived along Fern Crescent for 35 plus years especially during the summer months, you would see police alcohol checks along Fern Crescent for vehicles coming and leaving the park areas but we haven’t seen any in years.

The police are aware of this.

Why are they choosing to ignore it?

Doug Stanger, Maple Ridge

