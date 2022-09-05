.

LETTER: Maple Ridge resident questions why police do nothing about ‘party central’

Local resident frustrated by excessive amounts of litter left in his neighbourhood

Dear Editor,

The three attached pictures are of what I picked up Monday morning, Wednesday morning and Friday morning this week mainly at party central Maple Ridge, commonly known as the Hot Rocks and Crosses Cabins Park along Fern Crescent.

My question is, where is the police presence?

People are observed partying at this location for hours only to get into their vehicles and leave. Having lived along Fern Crescent for 35 plus years especially during the summer months, you would see police alcohol checks along Fern Crescent for vehicles coming and leaving the park areas but we haven’t seen any in years.

The police are aware of this.

Why are they choosing to ignore it?

Doug Stanger, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Hot Rocks spraypainted

• READ MORE: Letter writer documents litter left at swimming spot

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GarbageLettersmaple ridge

 

.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge facing gang impacts, like most Lower Mainland communities

Just Posted

Etienne Siew was showcased during the July 25 Music on the Wharf, part of a summer outdoor concert series hosted by Maple Ridge Museum. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)
Mosquitoes outnumbered audience for annual Music On the Wharf

Doug Stanger has taken to snapping photos out of frustration at the debris he's finding in the area of the Alouette River. One photo was taken Monday, the next Wednesday and the third Friday of this week. ( (Doug Stanger/Special to The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident questions why police do nothing about ‘party central’

Canadian Blood Services set up a blood donation station at Maple Ridge Alliance Church on Sept. 2, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Hundreds gather at Maple Ridge Alliance Church to donate blood

Mary Hawley-Isaac partway up a ladder harvesting apples in the Haney House orchard, circa 1938. (Maple Ridge Museum archives/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Paying homage to the apple