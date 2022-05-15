Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Maple Ridge resident says one religion shouldn’t be allowed in school if others excluded

Letter writer responds to story about language educators making videos about non-western holidays

Dear Editor,

Re: [Video showcases international festivities, The News, May 13]

Ramadan is a month long religious observance for Muslims. It has no place in our education system which denies other religious beliefs.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

