LETTER: Maple Ridge resident says one religion shouldn’t be allowed in school if others excluded

Dear Editor,
Re: [Video showcases international festivities, The News, May 13]
Ramadan is a month long religious observance for Muslims. It has no place in our education system which denies other religious beliefs.
Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge
