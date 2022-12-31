Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Maple Ridge resident says socialism also has hand in food bank failures

In response to letter, writer said NDP in charge for years but failed to solve hunger issues.

Dear Editor,

Re: [LETTER: Maple Ridge resident says food banks a sign of capitalism’s failure, mapleridgenews.com, Dec. 17]

A letter writer bemoans the state of politics.

He neglects to mention what party has been in power for the last years in B.C.

It’s the NDP and still is.

If food banks are a sign of capitalism failure, has socialism helped?

Shame.

Cheryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

• READ MORE: SPCA sees increased demand at pet food bank

• READ MORE: Need way up at local food bank

Food Bank Letter to the Editor

