LETTER: Maple Ridge resident says socialism also has hand in food bank failures

Dear Editor,

Re: [LETTER: Maple Ridge resident says food banks a sign of capitalism’s failure, mapleridgenews.com, Dec. 17]

A letter writer bemoans the state of politics.

He neglects to mention what party has been in power for the last years in B.C.

It’s the NDP and still is.

If food banks are a sign of capitalism failure, has socialism helped?

Shame.

Cheryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

