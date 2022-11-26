LETTER: Maple Ridge resident suggests asking Ukrainian refugees to help at homeless shelter

Writer says it would help the community, and help them with language and integration

Dear Editor,

Re: [Site found in Maple Ridge for emergency weather response shelter, mapleridgenews.com, Nov. 18]

On reading about the difficulty the church and other bodies involved with helping those who need shelter in winter are facing of not being able to find people to help, I would like to suggest the below.

Why not recruit and train the many Ukrainian refugees who are currently without any jobs or help here in Maple Ridge to integrate into the community?

Even if they do not speak English, through translators they can be taught the basics of care and comfort giving means so they can be of help.

Not knowing English should not be a barrier. They will in time learn as they continue to interact with the community.

Having escaped from the throes of war, fleeing their country with nothing but the clothes on their backs, they would be more suitable, and empathetic towards our homeless.

Bathsheba S’Parker, Maple Ridge

