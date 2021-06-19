Letter writer Sarah Chesterman is urging society to protect nature, noting old growth forests provide homes for animals such as this endangered western screech owl. (Special to The News)

Letter writer Sarah Chesterman is urging society to protect nature, noting old growth forests provide homes for animals such as this endangered western screech owl. (Special to The News)

LETTER: Maple Ridge resident urges people to value trees for more than money

Preserving old growth forests are vital to the survival of humans, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

Dare I say the issue of whether or not to save B.C.’s old-growth forests should not be the decision of any human(s) putting short-term personal gains ahead of larger considerations, ie. nature’s revival/survival?

To pretend these are not dilemmas facing government leaders today is to deny the overwhelming body of science that has been telling (and showing) us the catastrophic results of our century-long ever-increasing crudely executed/heavy-handed ‘harvesting’ of nature’s once-rich, now-reaped bounty — of which intact rainforest ecosystems are the ‘lungs’ thereof.

Literally, B.C.’s untouched 1,000-year-old primary (unlogged) forests — of which only approximately three per cent remain intact — are among the world’s only climate-balancing wilderness ecosystems left to cover the herculean CO2-sinking/oxygen-emitting job that once was shared among myriad forests all over the globe.

Having picked earth almost-dry of its invaluable ‘resources’ without ensuring their ongoing regeneration (‘sowing what they reaped’), in the process humans have left behind gluts of waste that continue to accumulate as long as those inefficient processes are still being used to ‘harvest’ what we need/use to live.

It’s true: the systems we’ve developed/installed — and now rely on heavily to ‘keep us going’ — are the same mechanisms fast-tracking nature’s demise.

Yet nature provides everything we need to live. Doesn’t it follow that protecting nature should be our top priority?

Scientists have issued yet another dire warning that the measurable outcomes of continued reliance on our clunky old wasteful ways include warming temperatures which will lock in place further degradation of our life-support system – nature itself.

Governments cite ‘jobs’ as a key reason for continuing to permit/subsidize industries with the most devastating impacts on nature’s balance — of which deforestation is among the worst, not due solely to emissions (which are high when huge old trees release the total CO2 they’ve sequestered over centuries) but to the ensuing loss of forests’ countless priceless benefits, as our ultimate protectors/safeguards against the harmful human processes endangering whole populations.

(Jobs are needed that work to restore nature’s balance: jobs that exacerbate the status quo all have expiry dates.)

Fact: the oldest intact forests are what’s staving off the worst effects of climate change: the droughts, famine, fires, floods that threaten mass upheaval on a dime — brought to the brink by Big-Biz’s ‘all-in’ last mad pillage for profits (by ‘extraction’/logging/pollution/whatever they can get away with) before public pressure forces governments to shut ‘em down.

Thus govt’s delay on legislating old-school harmful practices out before nature-restoring replacement systems are put in, could be exactly what tips nature into irreversible decline..

It only makes pragmatic sense to protect our sole defense against this decline at all costs — along with all non-human species whose lives depend on keeping these [whole] old forests intact. Without their essential habitats, biodiversity will go extinct — and guess who will be next.

At this point, the prospect of letting these important ecosystems be cut down is as unthinkable as demolishing the Great Pyramids for the price of their stones. As someone said, it’s psychopathic – no matter who is doing the cutting.

Sarah Chesterman, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Scientists urge province to stop cutting old growth

• READ MORE: What exactly is ‘old growth’

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

forestryLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge man critical of public’s gullibility

Just Posted

Letter writer Sarah Chesterman is urging society to protect nature, noting old growth forests provide homes for animals such as this endangered western screech owl. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident urges people to value trees for more than money

Preserving old growth forests are vital to the survival of humans, letter writer says

The vigil will be held on the grounds of Holy Spirit Anglican Church in Whonnock. (Google Maps/Special to The News)
Bells will be tolling in Maple Ridge for victims of former residential school

The bells at Holy Spirit Anglican Church will toll 215 times on Monday, June 21

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge man critical of public’s gullibility

News has become entertainment and public only has itself to blame, letter writer says

Five Denny’s restaurants in B.C. will now carry Natera plant-based foods. Pictured here are the Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows plant-based food company lands products in Denny’s

Five B.C. locations will carry Natera brand meat-alternatives

Canadian Pacific Railway’s Caboose 437115 was retired and donated to Maple Ridge in 1991. Now, it’s in need of some repairs, and the museum is looking for some people willing to help in its refurbishing. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Caboose needs a new roof

Maple Ridge Museum is putting the call out to loca train lovers for some help

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Emily Steele holds up a collage of her son, 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard who was stabbed and killed in June 2019, outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna woman who fatally stabbed teen facing up to 1.5 years of jail time

Her jail sentence would be followed by an additional one to 1.5 years of supervision

Cpl. Scott MacLeod and Police Service Dog Jago. Jago was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17. (RCMP)
Abbotsford police, RCMP grieve 4-year-old service dog killed in line of duty

Jago killed by armed suspect during ‘high-risk’ incident in Alberta

The George Road wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown to 250 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. drone sighting halts helicopters fighting 250 hectares of wildfire

‘If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft the consequences could be deadly,’ says BC Wildfire Service

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI advice to mix vaccines gets varied reaction from AstraZeneca double-dosers

NACI recommends an mRNA vaccine for all Canadians receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A aerial view shows the debris going into Quesnel Lake caused by a tailings pond breach near the town of Likely, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Updated tailings code after Mount Polley an improvement: B.C. mines auditor

British Columbia’s chief auditor of mines has found changes to the province’s requirements for tailings storage facilities

A North Vancouver man was arrested Friday and three police officers were injured after a 10-person broke out at English Bay on June 19, 2021. (Youtube/Screen grab)
Man arrested, 3 police injured during 10-person brawl at Vancouver beach

The arrest was captured on video by bystanders, many of whom heckled the officers as they struggled with the handcuffed man

Surrey Fire Service battled a dock fire along the Fraser River late Friday night (June 18). It was on Musqueam Drive, near Industrial Road, around 10:45 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Fire engulfs pier on Surrey side of the Fraser River

Dock has reportedly been unused for a long time

Most Read