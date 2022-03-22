Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Maple Ridge resident wants politicians to work for all residents, not just wealthy

The current housing crisis was years in the making as politicians ignored needs, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

Re: [Our View: Housing fix needed, The News, March 11]

I couldn’t agree more with the Our Views editorial in The News.

Having volunteered close to 10 years ago our city’s social planning committee, working on the Housing Action Plan, stressing the desperate need for more affordable housing, why were our concerns ignored?

“Homelessness shouldn’t be part of the ‘new normal.” It wasn’t this way when I grew up in Montreal has a child. So, what happened?

I believe it is a direct result of the right-wing agendas of the politician’s who are serving the interests of the predatory capitalists, like Paul Martin, then minister of housing, who slashed Canada’s housing programs.

Easy for a multi-millionaire to do to please his corporate friends on Bay Street.

Well, we know where he got his election money from, don’t we!

How is this “real democracy” when your elected politician’s are bought and serve the interests of the big money boys?

And, who gets to pay the price for this?

The thousands of poor who are driven onto the streets by these mean-spirited policies of the so-called democratic politicians! Gordon Campbell and his B.C. Liberals for another!

Where’s the balance when thousands of Canadians our living on our streets in this so-called democracy.

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: More stories on housing and homelessness

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingLetter to the Editormaple ridge

Previous story
WOLF: Roundabouts and other pet peeves driving B.C. drivers crazy
Next story
LETTER: A strong forest sector is essential to B.C.’s strong economy

Just Posted

SKY Helicopters in Pitt Meadows, run by Langley’s Andrew Westlund, has been recognized by the BC Touism Industry for innovation in marketing. (SKY Helicopters/Special to Black Press Media)
Pitt Meadows helicopter tour company recognized at BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference

The U18 Ridge Meadows Rustlers swept Semiahmoo in the playoffs to go onto final four where they went 2-0-1 to win the playoffs banner, and move onto the provincials that are being played until Wednesday, March 23. (Special to The News)
U-18 Rustlers going for gold in Surrey

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident wants politicians to work for all residents, not just wealthy

Do you know these people? This picture was on a memory card discovered in a pocket of a donated graduation dress. (Special to The News)
Memory cards with family photos found in pockets of donated grad dress in Maple Ridge