Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. on Oct. 15, when local residents could vote for mayor, council, and school board candidates. Maple Ridge Alliance Church, one of four voting locations for the Maple Ridge 2022 election, saw a steady stream of people through the day. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

LETTER: Maple Ridge resident wants to see integrity and leadership in new council

Writer says problems at city hall start with the tone set by those in charge

Dear Editor,

Re: [Letter: Council too inactive, The News, Oct. 7]

I read the letter from Sam Roda, and I must add my comments. I agree that it is critical to have our voices heard in this election and there are many reasons why changes in council are important.

In The News article Candidate’s Cry Foul Over Slate’s Advertising (Sept. 16, 2022) Craig Speirs described the conduct of Mike Morden, Judy Dueck, Ryan Svendsen and Chelsa Meadus as completely unethical after enacting a by-law that limits campaigning timelines for candidates only to work around their own rules by posting signage early on First Nations land. Though proven to be technically legal, I believe most right thinking people recognize this to be a violation of the intent of the very by-law they enacted and that honourable people do not do such things.

Under our current council, the workplace culture at city hall was described in the article Report Critical of Building Department (The News, Nov. 26, 2021) as belittling, hostile and threatening. Many people doing business with city hall have experienced this firsthand. Such qualities often thrive in a workplace that does not have strong, ethical leadership.

We need to bring honour and strong leadership back to city hall. This election is our opportunity to do so.

Gordon Davis, Maple Ridge

.

Letter to the Editor

