LETTER: Maple Ridge resident was at private meeting with elected officials

Dear Editor,

Re: [Private meeting questioned at council, The News, June 24]

Firstly, I did not appreciate the online headline ‘Maple Ridge mayor, councillors questioned about meeting with vaccine protesters’ – you are trying to divide the city. The Canadian Freedom Coalition are people interested in rights and freedoms as provided for in the Charter and Constitution which the government has done their best to remove. We support individuals rights to choose their medical procedures not have things forced on them like we are in Communist China.

I was at the meeting, and the mayor and councillors gave the attendees information on what city council can and cannot do. Many have the wrong impression of what council can do and so it was good to have clarification. The mayor and councilllors also gave some information on projects they are involved in.

Councilman Robson made it appear the city representatives were conducting city business. They were providing voters with relevant information.

As for Councilman Yousef he is a disappointment. How could fighting for your rights and freedoms provided within the law be disturbing?

Jennifer McLintock, Maple Ridge

