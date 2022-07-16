LETTER: Maple Ridge resident wonders when is it local hospital’s turn for upgrades?

Dear Editor,
I am very pleased that the province is building and upgrading hospitals – a new hospital in Surrey, a new or renewed hospital in Burnaby, an updated and new emergency department for Eagle Ridge.
Where is there a plan to enlarge, rebuild or at least update Ridge Meadows Hospital?
This was originally built in 1958 and has had some additions years ago. It serves Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, total population around 105,000.
This hospital has 125 acute care beds, 10 hospice beds and 148 residential care beds for this population.
The staff at this site is extremely competent, caring and supportive.
The hospital foundation is working hard to raise funds, but I believe it’s about time the province of B.C. should take a long hard look this hospital and help to renew or build a new one, as they are doing in the other areas.
D. C. Evelle, Maple Ridge
