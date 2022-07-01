LETTER: Maple Ridge residents encouraged to vote this fall to see changes on city council

Letter writer pleased to see more people coming forward to run for public office

Dear Editor,

I’m delighted to hear that more wonderful candidates are stepping forward to run for council and especially the mayor’s office.

Real democracy means listening too and respecting the variety of opinions by our elected officials.

I believe that we’ll see real change this October 15. And, I urge everyone to get out there and vote for real democracy for our city.

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

