LETTER: Maple Ridge residents encouraged to vote this fall to see changes on city council

Dear Editor,
I’m delighted to hear that more wonderful candidates are stepping forward to run for council and especially the mayor’s office.
Real democracy means listening too and respecting the variety of opinions by our elected officials.
I believe that we’ll see real change this October 15. And, I urge everyone to get out there and vote for real democracy for our city.
John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge
.
• READ MORE: LETTER: Maple Ridge council approves Yennadon land change without fix problems
• READ MORE: UBCM adopts Maple Ridge resolution about new office of integrity for council conduct
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.