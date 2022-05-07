LETTER: Maple Ridge road work makes Abernethy area more dangerous

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@mapleridgenews.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Very recently I learned the city is intending to deny access to 231st Street from Abernethy by placing concrete barriers at the entrances to 231st.

My understanding as to why this is happening is to allow an increased traffic flow by cutting off left and right turns onto 231st from Abernethy which is going to be widened to four lanes.

This sounds fine for traffic flow but effectively traps those of us who live south and north of Abernethy off 231st. I, for instance live on 124A Avenue and will be forced to travel to 125th to be dumped onto 232nd which is a very busy street at times. Not long ago I had the experience of almost losing my life when I was T-boned while crossing it. If I can avoid 232nd, I do.

To make things worse and a definite hazard for anyone wishing to turn onto 125th, try finding it off 232nd. Anyone tuning left will hold up traffic. This problem is compounded when anyone who lives in my part of the community tries to navigate off 232nd onto 125th. Cars are parked on both sides of 125th, and if traffic is coming and going along 125 to 232nd, it will be a mess and I do not blame the locals.

The suggestion has been made by a retired engineer that since Abernethy will be four lanes from 230th onwards to 232nd, it will be much easier to turn either right or left and signs, rather than barricades, advising no left turns between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. would be the better approach.

A further consideration is that ambulance and fire services would be much less complicated getting into the complex in a time of need.

I spoke at length with the project manager for this enterprise, Brad Romeo, found him to be understanding and would pass on to others my concerns. To those others maybe take a ride through the area in question and see what I see. It would be appreciated.

Barry Bentley, Maple Ridge

