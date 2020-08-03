LETTER: Maple Ridge roads are despicable

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

I can’t understand for the life of me why Maple Ridge, with the amount of taxes we pay and with all the new buildings going up – which will generate more taxes – cannot keep our roads in better shape.

They are despicable.

UNRELATED LETTER: Don’t presume to speak for others on border closure, Maple Ridge writer says

Some manhole covers have sunken to the point of drivers driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid them on Dewdney trunk between 232nd and 240th Streets. It’s an absolute disgrace that one happens to be right out in front of the worksyard, and the other at 234th Street on Dewdney.

I drive the whole Lower Mainland every day with my work, and Maple Ridge is a hicktown when it comes to roads.

Russ Dunaway, Maple Ridge

.

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

__________________________

Letter to the Editormaple ridgeRoad conditions