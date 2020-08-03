If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Maple Ridge roads are despicable

Letter writer and taxpayer ashamed of quality of road maintenance, especially along Dewdney

Dear Editor,

I can’t understand for the life of me why Maple Ridge, with the amount of taxes we pay and with all the new buildings going up – which will generate more taxes – cannot keep our roads in better shape.

They are despicable.

UNRELATED LETTER: Don’t presume to speak for others on border closure, Maple Ridge writer says

Some manhole covers have sunken to the point of drivers driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid them on Dewdney trunk between 232nd and 240th Streets. It’s an absolute disgrace that one happens to be right out in front of the worksyard, and the other at 234th Street on Dewdney.

I drive the whole Lower Mainland every day with my work, and Maple Ridge is a hicktown when it comes to roads.

Russ Dunaway, Maple Ridge

.

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

__________________________

Letter to the Editormaple ridgeRoad conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Don’t presume to speak for others on border closure, Maple Ridge writer says

Just Posted

VIDEO: One wounded in Maple Ridge gun battle

Two vehicles reportedly traded shots while driving down street

Golden Ears park near Maple Ridge closed due to ‘medical incident’

Expect delays, RCMP say

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

LETTER: Maple Ridge roads are despicable

Letter writer and taxpayer ashamed of quality of road maintenance, especially along Dewdney

Pitt Meadows woman adding diversity to Little Free Libraries across B.C.

Amy Thiessen started a GoFundMe page to purchase books by black and indigenous authors

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Fraser Valley Bandits clinch playoff spot with win

Bandits down Niagara River Lions 70-57 on Sunday, improve to 3-2

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Most Read