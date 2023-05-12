LETTER: Maple Ridge staff shakeup troubling

Dear Editor,
[Re: Shakeup at top in Ridge city hall, The News, May 5]
Hmmm, we let three individuals with years of experience go… and I would hope with generous severance packages. We then create a new deputy CAO role which is filled internally.
Is this what the city considers fiscal responsibility?
I would be interested in seeing more information about the creations and deletion of all positions at city hall since restructuring began.
Linda Fulkerson, Maple Ridge
