LETTER: Maple Ridge staff shakeup troubling

Resident wants more information on significant staffing changes

City hall managers Christina Crabtree, David Pollock and Christine Carter are no longer employed by the City of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Shakeup at top in Ridge city hall, The News, May 5]

Hmmm, we let three individuals with years of experience go… and I would hope with generous severance packages. We then create a new deputy CAO role which is filled internally.

Is this what the city considers fiscal responsibility?

I would be interested in seeing more information about the creations and deletion of all positions at city hall since restructuring began.

Linda Fulkerson, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Maple Ridge council nixes councillor pitch to ban shooting up in parks

.

LabourLetter to the Editormaple ridge