City hall managers Christina Crabtree, David Pollock and Christine Carter are no longer employed by the City of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

LETTER: Maple Ridge staff shakeup troubling

Resident wants more information on significant staffing changes

Dear Editor,

[Re: Shakeup at top in Ridge city hall, The News, May 5]

Hmmm, we let three individuals with years of experience go… and I would hope with generous severance packages. We then create a new deputy CAO role which is filled internally.

Is this what the city considers fiscal responsibility?

I would be interested in seeing more information about the creations and deletion of all positions at city hall since restructuring began.

Linda Fulkerson, Maple Ridge

.

.

Labour

