LETTER: Maple Ridge student laments lack of spray park play

Recreation facilities built for little kids and adults but what about those in between?

Kids enjoy playing in the water at the Albion Sports Park but there’s an age limit for spray parks that exclude tweens. (The News files)

Dear Editor,

I would like to inform you that us pre-teens and teenagers do not have a spray park.

Now you may say that there is one by Albion Sports Field, and one by Golden Ears. But, those are all for little kids.

Everything is too small for us.

It’s like a Great Dane sleeping on a chihuahua bed. It’s just too small!

We want one that has big things, better things.

• UNRELATED: Pitt Meadows closes pool for the coming season

If you have enough money to keep building houses, then you should have enough money to build a spray park for teenagers.

There should be a rule of no kids under 10 years old allowed in the water park.

Before I tell you why, let me tell you this. Have you ever been at the water park and you see a hyperactive child running around in the water, or better yet a child screaming for help because he or she got “too wet?”

These are all things that annoy us.

We want to be along with our friends. We don’t want kids running around and getting in our way every time we try to walk around.

• READ MORE: Council puts new pool, rec facilities on the table

Now, yes, we may be a little too old, but sometimes we just want to have fun.

It’s like adults going to hockey games. They want to have fun.

We want a teenage spray park just for us and no, that is not selfish.

These little kids get everything made for them, and we get everything used and small. Nothing new is ever made for us.

It’s not fair, and we want you to make it fair.

Hannah Neiva, 12, Maple Ridge

Grade 6 Kanaka Creek Elementary student in Paul Moran’s class

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editorrecreation