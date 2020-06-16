LETTER: Maple Ridge thrifter thrilled hospice store reopens

Dear Editor,
They’re back!
The Hospice Thrift Store is again open and up and running. And it is better than ever!
I had the ultimate experience of walking through the most organized, clean and safe environment, offering a wonderful range of everything, from Vintage to Modern in clothing, furniture, picture frames, books (for all ages), etc. etc.
I was welcomed by a host, explaining proper COVID procedures. I shopped for about half hour, time suggested by the host if there was a line up.
I highly recommend you to support this non-profit organization that does so much for our community. Hopefully you have as great as an experience as I did.
Happy shopping.
Darlene Soroke, Maple Ridge