LETTER: Maple Ridge thrifter thrilled hospice store reopens

New procedures in place to make customers and staff safe while bargain hunting

Dear Editor,

They’re back!

The Hospice Thrift Store is again open and up and running. And it is better than ever!

I had the ultimate experience of walking through the most organized, clean and safe environment, offering a wonderful range of everything, from Vintage to Modern in clothing, furniture, picture frames, books (for all ages), etc. etc.

I was welcomed by a host, explaining proper COVID procedures. I shopped for about half hour, time suggested by the host if there was a line up.

I highly recommend you to support this non-profit organization that does so much for our community. Hopefully you have as great as an experience as I did.

Happy shopping.

Darlene Soroke, Maple Ridge

