A rally was held in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday. (THE NEWS/files)

Letter: Maple Ridge, ‘time for talk is long past’

Council represents ‘all of us’

Editor, The News:

Re: Rally against homeless housing in downtown Maple Ridge.

I have listened to Maple Ridge Coun. Kiersten Duncan about being the only member of the current council who supports the provincial government decision to provide more units of temporary modular housing in response to the situation which continues at the Anita Place homeless camp.

Our young councillor makes me feel proud to live here. I know that her views are supported by many residents.

I acknowledge the necessity of taking action to ensure safety as was done recently at Anita’s camp, and I appreciate that there are differing opinions about how to proceed. However, the fact is that the city has had several opportunities to zone for the housing that would provide for many camp residents over the last few years.

It may be regrettable that the province has had to proceed without local government sanction, but the time for action had come.

The first 53 units of temporary modular housing are providing effective services to those in dire need. The fact that these were not enough was evident at the beginning.

Now, as the time for talk is long past, more action is being taken, and I applaud that.

I so hope our city will be able to bring to fruition the plans it has for the other types of housing it correctly identifies as being required. Housing prices at the top end have eased, but the rental vacancy rate has not changed, and many people are perilously close to being homeless.

The provision of housing for all is a serious challenge of our time. It requires creative planning and courageous decision-making.

Our city council needs to implement solutions. The council terms are now four years, surely long enough to get a substantive project at least partly built.

In the meantime, we need to support the Salvation Army, B.C. Housing, and the community churches and non-profit organizations working to alleviate the complex issues associated with homelessness.

Linda King

Maple Ridge

Editor’s note: Linda King served six terms on Maple Ridge council.

Council represents ‘all of us’

Editor, The News:

Re: Rally against homeless housing in downtown Maple Ridge.

I’d like to start by saying thank you to the provincial government for stepping up on the Anita Camp situation.

It’s time someone took control of this file. The previous mayor and council were unable and unwilling to take any kind of decisive action and left a mess for the new mayor and council.

The latter responded by making the situation even worse than it originally was.

All along, there has been a very small and very loud group of people dead set against anything that isn’t exactly what they want. There have been protests and threats and more protests at every step of the way and, finally, the province has had enough and stepped in.

The majority of people I know here in Maple Ridge are caring and compassionate and deeply concerned about the welfare of those lesser beings who are homeless on our streets.

The majority want the mayor and council to work with the senior government to help with this problem.

I will certainly admit that the offer on the plate leaves much to be desired. But he current group on council has shown no expertise in dealing with this problem, so step out of the way.

Mayor and council don’t just represent the people who are screaming in your face, but all of us.

Barry Billas

Maple Ridge

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Just Posted

Letter: Maple Ridge, ‘time for talk is long past’

Council represents ‘all of us’

UPDATE: 81-year-old man killed in Maple Ridge crosswalk

Occurred on Dewdney Trunk Road early Monday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP selected for new air enforcement program

Air balloon launching April 1 in Memorial Peace Park

On Cooking: Butter is just better

When it comes to cooking, baking, and meals, butter has a definite… Continue reading

Pitt Meadows mother wants more awareness around colorectal cancer

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with the disease last July

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

No civilians injured in incident

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

A police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored.

12% of Canadians want to be in an open relationship: UBC

A study by UBC found a sizeable number of Canadian adults would like to be in an open relationship

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Most Read