LETTER: Maple Ridge waterfront purchase should be multi-use public space

It’s been more than a decade since talk started about the city acquiring this site, writer notes

Dear Editor,

Re: [City buys chunk of waterfront property in Haney, The News, Oct. 28]

Better late than never. After more than a decade of ongoing rumors, discussions and unfeasible plans, this project finally appears to be taking shape as a delightful reality.

When completed, I dream of a very unique facility, which could make most of our neighboring cities rather envious. I am visualizing a 4.3 acre multi-purpose waterfront property where a park is connected to a large historical wharf, with a beautiful walkway and a parallel wheelchair path along the Fraser River, studded with colourful flowers, plants, gazebos, benches, water fountains, open-air theater for dancing, drumming, music and lectures, a fish and chips/a coffee shop, and a kiddies corner.

We can anticipate a very positive and synergistic environment with the freshly elected City council in action, devoting all their energies in such creative activities.

Furthermore, Mayor Ruimy’s extensive contacts with central funding agencies will prove to be a very relevant asset to this project. In due course of time if Maple Ridge had a hotel built close to this facility, it could be ideal for inviting out-of-town visitors and promoting tourism and some world-class festivals.

This project is bound to improve tourism, local businesses, economy and transform the image of Maple Ridge from an extended village to a real unique city in B.C.

Hari Pal, Maple Ridge

