Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Maple Ridge waterfront purchase should be multi-use public space

It’s been more than a decade since talk started about the city acquiring this site, writer notes

Dear Editor,

Re: [City buys chunk of waterfront property in Haney, The News, Oct. 28]

Better late than never. After more than a decade of ongoing rumors, discussions and unfeasible plans, this project finally appears to be taking shape as a delightful reality.

When completed, I dream of a very unique facility, which could make most of our neighboring cities rather envious. I am visualizing a 4.3 acre multi-purpose waterfront property where a park is connected to a large historical wharf, with a beautiful walkway and a parallel wheelchair path along the Fraser River, studded with colourful flowers, plants, gazebos, benches, water fountains, open-air theater for dancing, drumming, music and lectures, a fish and chips/a coffee shop, and a kiddies corner.

We can anticipate a very positive and synergistic environment with the freshly elected City council in action, devoting all their energies in such creative activities.

Furthermore, Mayor Ruimy’s extensive contacts with central funding agencies will prove to be a very relevant asset to this project. In due course of time if Maple Ridge had a hotel built close to this facility, it could be ideal for inviting out-of-town visitors and promoting tourism and some world-class festivals.

This project is bound to improve tourism, local businesses, economy and transform the image of Maple Ridge from an extended village to a real unique city in B.C.

Hari Pal, Maple Ridge

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: People lack animal awareness, leading to human/bear conflicts

Just Posted

There have been an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. These bears were spotted by a local photographer earlier this year. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
LETTER: People lack animal awareness, leading to human/bear conflicts

Friday, Nov. 11, hundreds and hundreds gathered around the cenotaph in Pitt Meadows to pay tribute to the veterans – present and past – who have sacrificed for this country’s freedom. There is now a sea of red between the wreaths and poppies left behind. However, Pitt Meadows’ David Weir caught nature’s colourful November display a few days ahead of the service. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A once-a-year hot spot

Leslie Norman is the curator of the Pitt Meadows Museum and helped oversee the production of many of the new miniature models of the historical community buildings. (The News)
New scale models soon to be unveiled at Pitt Meadows Museum

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge waterfront purchase should be multi-use public space