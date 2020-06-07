(Christina Korimort/Special to The News)

LETTER: Maple Ridge woman appalled by liquor store joke

A sign at The Office liquor establishment on Dewdney has offended one reader

Dear Editor,

I want to address the sign that was posted at The Office liquor store [near 216th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road] here in Maple Ridge.

I see joking signs often or advertisement for liqour stores, but what I seen today was actually pretty offensive and I don’t get offended easily.

There is a worldwide problem with addiction and people dying everyday.

During this pandemic of COVID, this has only heightened.

This sign is not funny in any way. It’s making a joke out of people who drink so much it affects their liver.

Addiction is a serious disease and to make a joke out of it is appalling.

Christina Korimort, Maple Ridge

