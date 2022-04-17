LETTER: Maple Ridge woman reaching out to her hospital parking helper

Local letter writer concerned she was too flustered in the moment to express gratitude

Dear Editor,

A gigantic thank you to the gentleman who paid for my parking at the Ridge Meadows Hospital on April 5 at 11 a.m. after the machine refused to accept two of my credit cards for payment.

I was so flustered by the whole episode that I think I forgot to say those two little important word.

Thank you.

It is people like you who make the world a better place, so thank you again.

Olga Spindor, Maple Ridge

Letter to the Editor