LETTER: Maple Ridge woman reaching out to her hospital parking helper

Dear Editor,
A gigantic thank you to the gentleman who paid for my parking at the Ridge Meadows Hospital on April 5 at 11 a.m. after the machine refused to accept two of my credit cards for payment.
I was so flustered by the whole episode that I think I forgot to say those two little important word.
Thank you.
It is people like you who make the world a better place, so thank you again.
Olga Spindor, Maple Ridge
