LETTER: Maple Ridge woman’s letter about ‘pink tax’ hits nerve

Women charged more for many products for no good reason, Surrey woman says

Dear Editor,

[Re: Hair salon discriminates based on gender, mapleridgenews.com, Nov. 30 letter from Carole Marshall]

Just letting you know that I totally agree with you 100 per cent. I’ve researched this, and it is very common for women to pay more no matter what length of hair they have.

This is changing, but it’s at a snails pace. It’s a phenomenon called the Pink Tax, and it also affects other things like deodorants, shavers and shaving gels, shampoos and conditioners, body washes, even children’s toys and bikes.

Yeah, it’s ridiculous.

Sarah Kenny, Surrey

