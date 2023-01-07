LETTER: Maple Ridge writer said Russia started a war not a conflict

Dear Editor,

Re: [Ukrainian community marks holiday, Maple Ridge News, Jan. 5]

I am writing to you to address my concern about the article that you wrote titled Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows welcome Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

In particular, the word ‘conflict’ is inappropriate. I am Ukrainian myself and immigrated a while ago. I have lived in Maple Ridge for over 10 years now and what is happening in Ukraine is not a conflict. It fits a full definition of the word war.

I found an article that you might find useful, maybe for the future: War against Ukraine, not conflict in the Ukraine: Why the language we use matters, The Spinoff

To quote: “When the Russian invasion of Ukraine is called a “conflict” it removes direct responsibility from Russia as the aggressor and instead assigns equal responsibility to Ukraine and Russia.”

“Calling something a ‘war’… implies there is a political aggressor from the outside… Furthermore, if you call that same event a ‘conflict’, you imply that there is equal responsibility between the two parties involved.”

“For Ukrainians, the issue of terminology goes beyond the invasion being referred to as a ‘war’ or a ‘conflict.’ The current spotlight on language has allowed Ukrainians to point out other similar faux pas that people around the world tend to make every day regarding Ukraine, which is a sovereign nation with a history independent of Russia going back thousands of years.”

I am not sure if it is possible to change the wording of your released title, but please, moving forward, refrain from calling the full-blown war that the fascist Russia started against Ukraine and its civilized citizens a ‘conflict.’

Yuliya Dmitriieva, Maple Ridge

