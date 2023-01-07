Children received presents from Santa at a special community gathering Dec. 29. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Children received presents from Santa at a special community gathering Dec. 29. (Neil Corbett/The News)

LETTER: Maple Ridge writer said Russia started a war not a conflict

Calling Russian’s actions a conflict diminishes brutal reality of what’s going on, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

Re: [Ukrainian community marks holiday, Maple Ridge News, Jan. 5]

I am writing to you to address my concern about the article that you wrote titled Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows welcome Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

In particular, the word ‘conflict’ is inappropriate. I am Ukrainian myself and immigrated a while ago. I have lived in Maple Ridge for over 10 years now and what is happening in Ukraine is not a conflict. It fits a full definition of the word war.

I found an article that you might find useful, maybe for the future: War against Ukraine, not conflict in the Ukraine: Why the language we use matters, The Spinoff

To quote: “When the Russian invasion of Ukraine is called a “conflict” it removes direct responsibility from Russia as the aggressor and instead assigns equal responsibility to Ukraine and Russia.”

“Calling something a ‘war’… implies there is a political aggressor from the outside… Furthermore, if you call that same event a ‘conflict’, you imply that there is equal responsibility between the two parties involved.”

“For Ukrainians, the issue of terminology goes beyond the invasion being referred to as a ‘war’ or a ‘conflict.’ The current spotlight on language has allowed Ukrainians to point out other similar faux pas that people around the world tend to make every day regarding Ukraine, which is a sovereign nation with a history independent of Russia going back thousands of years.”

I am not sure if it is possible to change the wording of your released title, but please, moving forward, refrain from calling the full-blown war that the fascist Russia started against Ukraine and its civilized citizens a ‘conflict.’

Yuliya Dmitriieva, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Humanitarian aid volunteers feeding thousands of Ukrainians in frontline villages

• READ MORE: 2022 in review: Community welcomes Ukrainian refugees

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorRussiaUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WEB POLL: Will the dropping price of housing hurt your family’s finances?

Just Posted

Hannah Smeed, Savannah Miley, Ashley Dezura, and Brook Aleksic (not pictured) qualified for the 2023 BC Girls U18 Championship, but were unable to secure a win in the tournament. (The News)
Maple Ridge’s Team Dezura swept at U18 provincial curling championship

Children received presents from Santa at a special community gathering Dec. 29. (Neil Corbett/The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge writer said Russia started a war not a conflict

Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is making Tik Tok videos for members to promote their businesses. (TikTok/Special to The News)
Free TikTok videos to promote downtown Maple Ridge businesses

Ray Vesely said Maple Ridge City Hall is too heavy handed, demanding he pay almost $18,000 for environmental studies, after he put aggregate on an existing driveway. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge City Hall driving new resident crazy over driveway