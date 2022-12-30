The Christmas convoy returned for 2022, but was postponed a week due to inclement weather. (file, Roxanne Ferland, Facebook)

LETTER: Maple Ridge’s holiday convoy brings smiles

Traffic control person enjoyed reading about the unique holiday event

Dear Editor,

Re: [Maple Ridge Christmas convoy event rescheduled, mapleridgenews.com, Dec. 27]

I was reading the story about your parade route and how the event came about – very ingenious.

Last year there were some school bus drivers who got together, decorated the buses with Xmas lights while the song Jingle Bells (if I’m not mistaken) played in the background. Their light blinked and danced to the music. It was really interesting and they did such a good job.

The song was played at just the right volume. The lights flashed to the tune, and it was so well choreographed that when you watched it you couldn’t help but smile. The musical interlude was a really nice changed even if you’d heard the song a million times and watched an endless loop of the music play from when you were a little kid until now.

My comment was really that you have an entertaining parade route, not in any particular order, nor that the streets run one after another. I live in Vancouver so I’m not familiar with the parade route but thought this was ironic; Advent Road; Park Road – as a traffic control person since 2008, I thought that street had a very interesting name (you probably couldn’t pull that off in Vancouver) and lastly Ford Road, that was great.

So even though I won’t be at your convoy, you did put a smile on my face when I read this story. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas.

Marnee Klintworth, Vancouver

• READ MORE: Christmas convoy geared up for third year

• READ MORE: Carollers mount up to tour on horseback

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

