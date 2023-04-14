LETTER: Maple Ridge’s tax feedback mechanism unwieldy

Council members should spread out in community and talk directly to residents, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

[Re: How does 5.65% feel?, The News, March 31]

5.65 per cent tax hike and public feedback.

March 30 to April 14 is insufficient time for the public to provide valuable feedback. Citizens may not be aware nor have the time or the ability to prioritize viewing of all the information, charts, surveys, etc.

It would be more effective for the council members to disperse into the community, and engage and listen to the people. This will capture the true essence of what proposal is favourable for Maple Ridge residents.

Asking citizens to respond via the website with an allotted deadline is all part of formality.

People elected these council members into office. They serve the people of Maple Ridge.

Susie Lin Dodge, Maple Ridge

