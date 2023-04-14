Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Maple Ridge’s tax feedback mechanism unwieldy

Council members should spread out in community and talk directly to residents, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

[Re: How does 5.65% feel?, The News, March 31]

5.65 per cent tax hike and public feedback.

March 30 to April 14 is insufficient time for the public to provide valuable feedback. Citizens may not be aware nor have the time or the ability to prioritize viewing of all the information, charts, surveys, etc.

It would be more effective for the council members to disperse into the community, and engage and listen to the people. This will capture the true essence of what proposal is favourable for Maple Ridge residents.

Asking citizens to respond via the website with an allotted deadline is all part of formality.

People elected these council members into office. They serve the people of Maple Ridge.

Susie Lin Dodge, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Tax increase doesn’t add up for resident

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgeProperty taxes

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WEB POLL: Are you a volunteer in your community?

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge’s tax feedback mechanism unwieldy

Several members of the Hopcott family, which runs Hopcott Farms in Pitt Meadows, were selected as the BC Outstanding Young Farmers of 2023. (Hopcott Farms/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows family declared BC Outstanding Young Farmers of 2023

Davie Jones Elementary student Peyten Cummings is the recipient of the 2022 ALS Society BC Leader of Tomorrow Award. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows student recognized by BC ALS Society

City of Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy speaks during a panel discussion at the Climate Action Summit. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge mayor announces new Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Change