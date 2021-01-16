LETTER: ‘Maybe it’s time for a long second look’

Good news and more bad news on the Site C project and billions being spent to make it happen

Dear Editor,

The province will go ahead and spend another $7 billion on the Site C Megadam project.

The only good news is that it could make a little money, or, maybe not.

But the bad news is stacking up:

• it will cost more than now-available sustainable alternatives,

• movement toward a more sustainable energy future will have to wait until the bills are paid,

• it’s going to pose legal risks to the province,

• there will be massive flood damage to graveyards, agricultural land, and fishing,

• the environment will take a hit that is even wider than these three,

• Indigenous consent is withheld, after covenanting to move ahead only with such consent.

Maybe it’s time for a long second look.

Allen Aicken, Ruskin

