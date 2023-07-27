Letter to the editor.

LETTER – Military BRAT reunion planned for September in Comox

Dear editor,

Were you a BRAT? There’s a reunion planned for Comox in September.

What is a BRAT? For many parents of unruly or mischievous children, they call them brats. But for children of military families, it is a term of endearment.

The acronym BRAT originated back in the 1800s when the British army sent troops to the colonies in Africa and India. Some personnel, in particular officers, were permitted to have their families accompany them. These family members were documented as “British Regiment Attached Travellers” or BRATs. This term has stuck for several centuries and has been adopted by most countries with military families.

Occasionally, these military BRAT groups get together for reunions and that is precisely what the RCAF Station #3 (F) Wing, Zweibrucken, Germany will be doing here in Comox on Sept. 7-10, this year.

There are hundreds of retired RCAF members on Vancouver Island and many were stationed to #3 Wing with their families while the station was open from January 1953 to August 1969. So, for those ex-military members with BRATs, we encourage you to pass along word of our reunion to your children.

For information on the #3 Wing Zweibrucken BRAT reunion and all the activities to be enjoyed, visit 3wingbratsreunion2015.weebly.com/ or email us at 3wingbrats@gmail.com. Let us know where you are and if you are interested in attending.

We’d love to have you join us to help celebrate the 54-plus years since we lived in Zweibrucken, Germany.

Dave Godfrey, reunion chair,

Courtenay

airforceLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PAINFUL TRUTH: How to become prime minister

Just Posted

Ryan Paterson and Alex Paterson helped the BC U19 female box lacrosse team win gold at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. (NAIG/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Indigenous Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes bring home NAIG medals

Take It To The Limit – The Ultimate Eagle’s Tribute will be at the ACT Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge country star takes Eagles tribute to the limit

(Black Press file photo).
Judge allows Maple Ridge cannabis ‘fire sale’ to stave off CRA destruction threat

The Dead Boats Removal Society will not get funding to clean up derelict boats, docks and this boathouse on the Alouette River. (Dead Boats Removal Society/Special to The News)
No funding to clean up rotting boats, docks in Pitt Meadows