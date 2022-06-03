LETTER: Mind blown by council thinking

Elected officials are up for re-election in October, reminds an opponent to the Yennadon Lands plan

Dear Editor,

[Re: Industrial park given go, despite opposition, May 27, The News]

It’s been on my mind for some time to say something about what is happening to our city. A few years ago I would have said “our town,” but clearly it is not a town anymore.

Of course, we need housing, the news is full of housing shortages every day.

However, our current council seems to be intent on pushing through a Langley-style of development, which means fill every square inch of open space.

Silver Valley, for instance, is just exploding.

The traffic every single morning is solid from Silver Valley all the way to Dewdney Trunk Road with people driving their kids to schools all over because Yennadon is beyond capacity.

Yet, I spoke with one of the council members who told me that there is no plan for a new elementary school in that area for another 5 to 10 years – even with expanding development in the area.

And now this same group wants to put a 64-acre industrial park across the road from the current little school.

So that means even more dump trucks racing up and down 232nd Street.

My mind is blown.

Please let’s get rid of this bunch of visionless people who have no interest in what the citizens of its community want or need.

Our next municipal election is on Oct. 15, 2022, make your voices heard loud and clear.

Marti Bridge, Maple Ridge

