LETTER: Minister should reflect on his own actions, before throwing stones

If Mike Farnsworth had said the same about the BLM protests, he’d be unemployed now: Reader

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

This letter is in response to Mike Farnworth’s comments on the Freedom protest held at the Art Centre in Vancouver.

He referred to the people there as narcissistic, self-indulgent, irresponsible idiots by having a protest during COVID restrictions.

To be clear, during the Black Lives Matter protest, we were under COVID restrictions and Premier [John] Horgan, Mike’s boss, came out and said it was perfectly acceptable to protest – people have a right to stand up for what they believe in, even under the restrictions.

Am I right to assume that Mike feels that the people at the BLM protest are narcissistic, self-indulgent, irresponsible idiots – if so I never heard him say it.

I’m sure if he did, he would be unemployed right now.

I think it’s more likely that he doesn’t agree with the protest, and that’s okay, everyone has a right to their own opinion.

But to name call and disrespect what these people stand for is shameful as a minister who is in a place of leadership, a place that the people put him in and pay his salary, a place where he works for the people, not the other way around.

In my opinion, a government that calls an election a year before they need to – during a pandemic and at a tremendous cost to taxpayers only to secure their job and position of power for another fouir years – that I would call narcissistic, self-indulgent, and irresponsible.

Be careful Mike. Remember the old saying, when you point a finger, three more are pointing back at you.

Jeff Zacharias, Maple Ridge

.

___________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgeprotestracism