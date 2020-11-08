Lest we forget: A Maple Ridge veteran wants people to use Nov. 11 as intended, as a day of reflection and a time to give thanks to all those who sacrifices for today’s freedoms. (Special to Black Press Media)

LETTER: Misspelling and wishes for ‘happy’ Remembrance Day irk local veteran

UPDATE: It’s a day to reflect and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for today’s freedoms

Dear Editor,

I received a promotional email from the ERA Development Sales Team – a huge new development on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

I found it disturbing that within the email it contained the following:

“Just a friendly reminder that our Presentation Centre will be closed Wednesday, November 11th for Rememberance Day. We wish you a peaceful and happy Rememberance Day.”

On such a solemn occasion, it saddened me to see such a message being sent showing (obvious) insensitivity to those that have fallen.

RELATED: Honouring Maple Ridge's veterans

I replied back to the ERA team:

“1. Remembrance – NOT Rememberance

2. I am a veteran, and I find it wholly offensive that you wish us all a ‘… happy’ Rememberance Day.

Think about this term and why there is such a thing as Remembrance Day.

This not a day for rejoicing (happy) but one of reflecting and remembering others who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we have today.

I sincerely hope you, yourselves, reflect on my words and treat this day as not a holiday, but a day to be thankful to others that you will never know.”

Kevin Mooney, Maple Ridge

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Andrea Hakesley, ERA’s sales manager, has since replied to this letter and that reply was: “We, at the presentation center, completely agree with you and I have advised the marketing company of their errors and thoughtless wording. Our sincerest apologies. Thank you for your service.”

