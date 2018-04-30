A disable parking spot at Alexander Robinson elementary is occupied.

Letter: Mixed message

‘An insult to the disabled.’

Editor, The News:

This is not only an insult to the disabled, but is a poor image to convey in our young students at Alexander Robinson elementary.

Kevin Buell

Maple Ridge

