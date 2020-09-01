Aerobatics impressed the crowds at a past Pitt Meadows Air Show. (News files)

LETTER: More aerobatic pilots welcome to practice over Maple Ridge

This Webster’s Corners resident hasn’t really noticed any uptick in air traffic

Dear Editor,

[RE: Increased air traffic over east Maple Ridge brings complaints says councillor, Aug. 31, The News online]

I’ve lived in Webster’s Corners for 15 years. Not as long as [Maple Rdige Councillor] Gordy [Robson], but long enough to notice any difference.

The only noticeable change has been an aerobatic pilot who has come to practise a few times this summer and that is noticeable as his/her plane is significantly louder as it loops and spins and rolls through the sky to the east of us (probably somewhere over the 272nd Street area).

Other than that, the average small private planes aren’t causing any more noticeable difference today, than 15 years ago.

And I love seeing them.

Perhaps the only suggestion would be to move the aerobatic practice area a bit further north.

Hugh Peden, Webster’s Corners

Most Read