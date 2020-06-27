There might be another reason, other than laziness, that motivates people to leave poo in bags beside the garbage cans – and it has nothing to do with COVID, one letter writer suggests. (Special to The News)

LETTER: More dog poo waste bins could be the answer

The question? Why are so many people tossing bags of animal feces beside the garbage cans

Dear Editor,

[RE: Maple Ridge dog walker pissed with discarded poop bags, April 12, The News online]

Dear Maple Ridge dog walker, who is pissed with discarded poop bags, I want you to know that you are not alone.

We community members, who take pride in the cleanliness and sanitation of our community, understand the frustration about the dog poop bags.

I also would like for you to think about this…

Have you ever seen someone attempt to make an environmentally friendly decision by leaving a pop can or bottle beside the garbage can in hopes that a Good Samaritan would pick it up and recycle it responsibly?

Did you know dog poo is banned from our city garbage cans?

Did you think that these people might be trying to be like the person who made an attempt to recycle the pop bottle by placing it beside the garbage can, not in it.

My point is, people leaving their doggy doodoo has been going on long before COVID came around.

These people who are leaving the poo under the garbage bin most likely are not scared of touching the garbage bin handle and they aren’t lazy after all, they just know the harmful effects this biohazard has on our environment.

When dog poo is put in the landfill and not disposed of correctly, it harms vegetation and exposes people and other animals to bacteria and parasites.

Have you ever visited the Pitt River Regional Greenway? It is a beautiful walking trail along the Fraser River in Pitt Meadows.

I recently visited this trail on a Father’s Day walk with my dad.

Believe it or not, I did not see one bag of dog poo anywhere. I believe the reason for the scarcity of the dog poo filled bags were because of the accessibility of all the wonderful dog poo bins! This area is maintained by the Metro Vancouver Parks and in my humble opinion, the City of Maple Ridge and also Pitt Meadows should take notes and implement this genius idea.

Why is it that at places, such as off-leash dog parks and other trails, where many of our fur babies love to walk are deprived of dog poo waste bins?

If they created half as many dog waste bins as they did garbage cans, this would actually give the citizens responsible choices to make while disposing of our crap, literally.

Maybe we wouldn’t be finding all these little bags of doggy poo poo everywhere and we wouldn’t have as many Maple Ridge dog walkers who are pissed with discarded poop bags.

Brooke Taylor, Pitt Meadows

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

DogsLetter to the EditorPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Finlayson: B.C.’s economy devastated by pandemic – and the measures taken to contain it

Just Posted

Maple Meadows bike parkade opens to customers

Opening marks completion of TransLink’s Bike Parkade Expansion Project

VIDEO: O Canada sung virtually in barbershop-style by 49 performers

Westcoast Harmony Chorus has been rehearsing through Zoom since March

Pitt Meadows United Church plans to help young and old with video history project

Church board is looking for young volunteers to help interview its senior parishioners

No flood warnings for Maple Ridge as Fraser River rises

High water levels on the Fraser River typical for this time of year

Maple Ridge mom shares family summer bucket list

With school officially over, there are many things to do in and around this community: local mother

B.C. records 10 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

There have been 174 deaths due to COVID-19 since January in B.C.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Canada Day serenade planned for Langley Lodge residents

As an indirect result of COVID, another elder in the long-term care home has passed away

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

Talk is cheap and it’s time to do things about racism, says Doug Ford

B.C. cuts fees, not red tape for farmland home construction

Gravel roads get relief from fill dumping regulations

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board

Canadians fail quiz on prominent BIPOC figures in history

Only 160 of 1,0000 respondents were able to pass a quiz on racialized Canadians

Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Kelowna officer at centre of punch-throwing arrest also faced 2018 complaint probe

Nathan Stroeder claims he filed a public complaint against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in 2018

Most Read