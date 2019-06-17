(files) Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith said previously that four-laning the final few kilometres of Highway 7, east of 272nd Street in Maple Ridge, is a long-term project.

Letter: ‘More work to do on Highway 7’

‘But rock and ditches make it challenging.’

Editor, The News:

Everyone wants to feel safe on the roads they use to get around — whether it’s for commuting to work or getting across town for an appointment.

I’ve heard from people in Mission, Maple Ridge, and especially those from Whonnock that safety along Highway 7 is a serious concern.

Having lived in Maple Ridge for many years, I’ve heard many tragic stories of crashes, often resulting in loss of life.

READ ALSO: Work starts for a wider, safer highway from Maple Ridge to Mission.

I have spoken with Claire Trevena, minister of transportation and infrastructure, about the importance of finishing the work on Highway 7 and addressing outstanding concerns.

I have advocated for improvements to highways and roads all across the region. I’m glad we’re delivering on significant improvements to Highway 7, including the four-laning of many stretches of the road, which will keep traffic flowing safely, and reduce the chance of a crossover accident.

We’ve doubled the length of the eastbound left-turn lane at the Highway 11-Highway 7 intersection, and installed new LED lighting to make it easier for drivers to see clearly, especially at night.

These upgrades will go a long way in making our streets safer, but we have more work to do.

The parts of Highway 7 that have not yet been upgraded into four lanes are boxed in by rock on one side and ditches on the other.

RELATED: Ministry to install median barrier on Highway 7 in Maple Ridge.

These conditions make this last stretch particularly difficult to upgrade.

But there is a way forward, and I am confident this work will begin soon.

I will continue to advocate for this much-needed project and upgrades to roads in our community. I understand how important completing the four-laning of Highway 7 is to the people in this area, and I share your concerns.

I’ll continue working with Minister Trevena to ensure upgrades will go ahead and I will keep the community updated on the progress of the project.

Bob D’Eith, MLA

Maple Ridge-Mission

