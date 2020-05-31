LETTER: Most take on healthcare to save lives, not get more money

Dear Editor,
[RE: Lab team deserves hazard pay, too, May 28, The News].
This article disturbed me.
In a crisis such as this, one wants more money.
No one else in essential services [is] asking for more money.
You take on the profession to help and save lives. To care.
Most [are] paid darn good money.
Ed Vincent, Maple Ridge
