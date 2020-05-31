LETTER: Most take on healthcare to save lives, not get more money

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

[RE: Lab team deserves hazard pay, too, May 28, The News].

This article disturbed me.

In a crisis such as this, one wants more money.

No one else in essential services [is] asking for more money.

You take on the profession to help and save lives. To care.

Most [are] paid darn good money.

Ed Vincent, Maple Ridge

