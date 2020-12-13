LETTER: Move to electric railroad, instead

In reaction to upset about CP Rail’s expansion plans in Pitt Meadows, this reader has a suggestion

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

Just reading about CPR’s plans for increasing pollution in our neck of the woods.

We do need trade, it’s what keeps us going.

RELATED STORY: From ‘The Natural Place’ to ‘The Industrial Place’

I think the best way to move forward is to electrify all railroads from Hope west, B.C. border north, and westend of West Vancouver southeast.

ANOTHER RELATED STORY: Pitt Meadows city hall and residents oppose new CP Rail operation

Very efficient electric railroad systems have been in place for decades.

It’s not as if the wheel has to be reinvented.

RELATED: CP’s logistics yard brings new level of fire hazard to Pitt Meadows

Chris Winchester, Maple Ridge

.

_________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CP RailLetter to the Editormaple ridgePitt Meadows