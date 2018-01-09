Cooke Aquaculture Pacific’s work area and office west of the Coast Guard station on Ediz Hook serves the company’s salmon farm that the state Department of Natural Resources said must be shut down. (Black Press/files).

Letter: Mr. Fletcher, is the best we can do?

Editor, The News:

Re: B.C. VIEWS: In 2018, ideology meets reality.

Whether Kamloops is a long-time mining community or not is completely irrelevant to the discussion if a new mine should ‘yes’ or ‘no’ be approved. Good for the citizens of Kamloops to stand up to a mine which pollutes and is “too close to their town,” and, yes, too bad about that $1 billion and 500 jobs.

Which municipal officials, with pay grades far below federal, are continuously posturing against nuclear power, pipelines and coal mines and cell towers? Is pay scale a guarantee for wise decisions? Is doubling or even tripling a bitumen pipeline from Alberta to an inner harbour and double tank traffic under First and Second Narrows a wise move? Should we not all think outside the box and see if it indeed should not end in Rupert of Roberts Bank?

Of course jobs and job creation are important, but can we look our kids and grandchildren in the eyes and say, this is the best we could do?

Can we hide behind statements that the salmon farm jurisdiction is in the hands of Ottawa and call our minister of agriculture a “cheerleader”? Should we not all be cheerleaders to protect the little sockeye runs we have left?

Well, Mr. Fletcher, then just close your mind and eyes and keep eating your farmed Atlantic salmon and live in your own reality in 2018.

With greetings and may it be a happy and specially a healthy new year for all of us, and for our wild Pacific salmon, of course.

Niels Jensen

Pitt Meadows

