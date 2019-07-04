Halloween with Morris and Boris.

Letter: My beloved childhood story

‘I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to teach such kind and thoughtful students.’

Editor, The News:

This is a story that I just have to share with my community.

I have been a public school teacher in Maple Ridge for almost 20 years. A few months ago, my Grade 5 students were having a discussion about what their favourite childhood book or author was.

Many students shared Geronimo Stilton, Robert Munch or Goodnight Moon, to name a few.

I shared with my class that my favourite story as a child was Halloween with Morris and Boris. I would sit and read it over and over again. I loved the illustrations and I thought it was so funny.

This book was so dear to me that I even took it with me to university. Sadly, one of my rental suites had a flood and my beloved book was destroyed to the point of no repair.

READ ALSO: Thanks to those who helped mother after fall at grocery store.’

The final day of school had arrived. Generously, parents and students brought in thoughtful gifts and cards.

Many gifts demonstrated personal thought: plants because I love to garden; Starbucks and David’s Tea because everyone loves those places; specialized mugs and many more thoughtful tokens of thanks.

Then, I opened the one last gift, a colourful floral box tightly closed with a beautifully curled ribbon.

As I lifted the lid and looked inside, my mouth dropped wide open. A tear instantly came to my eye. There before me was my favourite childhood story: Halloween with Morris and Boris.

Little to my knowledge, that day, when I told my story, one of my students went home and told her mom that she wanted to get me that book – one published in 1975.

They found an original copy. Amazing.

This student was really listening, hearing and connecting to my story. I am so inspired and impressed with her memory and kindness to go above and beyond to bring a part of my childhood back to me.

I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to teach such kind and thoughtful students.

Be comforted that our future leaders are both powerful listeners and led by their hearts.

Christy Funk

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Going Green: Valuing our natural assets

Just Posted

Downtown Maple Ridge creek gets some attention

River group wants to improve fish habitat in Morse Creek

Letter: My beloved childhood story

‘I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to teach such kind and thoughtful students.’

More cougar reports in downtown Pitt Meadows

Leash pets and keep them indoors, warns conservation officer

Contingency fund will be used as Maple Ridge Leisure Centre faces another delay

Total tab could now rise to $12.4 million.

Update: Maple Ridge, province talk long-term housing for homeless

MLA says government trying to respond

Mother bear saves cubs in Pitt Lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Vancouver group warns against rise in dog thefts across Lower Mainland

Susan Patterson said dogs are being sold for cash or sent to other provinces

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Eligible B.C. families to receive Climate Credit cash boost

Climate Action Tax Credit offsets carbon taxes and is now being increased

$185 million in federal funding goes towards highway projects

Three stretches of the TCH and parts of highways 93 and 95 will be upgraded.

B.C. river unsafe for crews after slide but blocked fish could be moved: DFO

Fish were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar

‘Naive’ of Canada to believe Trump pushed Xi on Kovrig, Spavor: China

China believes Canada is solely responsible for the degeneration of relations between the two countries

Victoria’s ‘bicycle mayor’ says helmet law signals ‘failed’ government

Susan Stokhof says helmets wouldn’t be necessary with ‘proper separated infrastructure’

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

Most Read