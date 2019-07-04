Letter: My beloved childhood story

‘I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to teach such kind and thoughtful students.’

Editor, The News:

This is a story that I just have to share with my community.

I have been a public school teacher in Maple Ridge for almost 20 years. A few months ago, my Grade 5 students were having a discussion about what their favourite childhood book or author was.

Many students shared Geronimo Stilton, Robert Munch or Goodnight Moon, to name a few.

I shared with my class that my favourite story as a child was Halloween with Morris and Boris. I would sit and read it over and over again. I loved the illustrations and I thought it was so funny.

This book was so dear to me that I even took it with me to university. Sadly, one of my rental suites had a flood and my beloved book was destroyed to the point of no repair.

READ ALSO: Thanks to those who helped mother after fall at grocery store.’

The final day of school had arrived. Generously, parents and students brought in thoughtful gifts and cards.

Many gifts demonstrated personal thought: plants because I love to garden; Starbucks and David’s Tea because everyone loves those places; specialized mugs and many more thoughtful tokens of thanks.

Then, I opened the one last gift, a colourful floral box tightly closed with a beautifully curled ribbon.

As I lifted the lid and looked inside, my mouth dropped wide open. A tear instantly came to my eye. There before me was my favourite childhood story: Halloween with Morris and Boris.

Little to my knowledge, that day, when I told my story, one of my students went home and told her mom that she wanted to get me that book – one published in 1975.

They found an original copy. Amazing.

This student was really listening, hearing and connecting to my story. I am so inspired and impressed with her memory and kindness to go above and beyond to bring a part of my childhood back to me.

I feel so grateful to have the opportunity to teach such kind and thoughtful students.

Be comforted that our future leaders are both powerful listeners and led by their hearts.

Christy Funk

Maple Ridge