LETTER: New police detachment at Harris Road Park should go to public vote

Dear Editor,

[RE: Site for new Pitt Meadows RCMP office considered approved, July 13, The News]

The battle is on to save Harris Road Park.

A quasi “straw poll” was recently used to “confirm” acceptance of a bylaw amendment that will allow changes to all our parks to accommodate development of new structures and change Harris Road Park, forever.

If you didn’t vote “NO” – whether you didn’t or couldn’t take part because you didn’t know how, had no access, or even if you intentionally abstained from voting – it’s assumed an automatic “YES” vote.

In other words, 200 citizens voted “NO,” and by “assumption” 19,800 voted “YES.”

Just a little “tweek” to democracy to support someone’s perception of “development.”

If the city hall is going to solicit public opinion/support, try an honest approach – how about a referendum, or a plebiscite, or even a well designed poll.

As we say in Pitt Meadows, “Never say whoa in a mud hole.”

Even if the dialogue has been silenced we will not give up.

If this is the new standard for decision making in the City of Pitt Meadows?

We may need to make some hard decisions next election year.

Like diapers on a baby, it may be time for a change.

Dave Douglas, Pitt Meadows

