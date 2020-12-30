Reader speaks to all the good news stories packed into the Christmas 2020 edition of The News.

LETTER: Nice reflection of all that is good in the community

Grateful to find The News' Christmas edition packed with so many positive news stories

Dear Editor,

I wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed the Dec. 24 edition of the paper [The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News].

Almost every page carried at least one “good news” story.

While we all understand that not everything that happens in our community is good news, and those negative things need to be reported, still is is refreshing to hear about the positive things that are taking place, as well.

Congratulations to you and your staff for finding the “good stuff.”

Barbara Andreasen, Maple Ridge

Most Read