Letter: No heat at Planet Ice

Editor, The News:

I was at a Ridge Meadows Flames game on Friday night.

You have to pay to watch a junior B hockey game.

There was no heat in the stands because of some issue with the ice-making equipment making the ice too soft if the heat is turned on.

Baloney.

To the mayor and council, you face putting up our taxes by four per cent, spending the taxpayer dollars faster than they are coming in and, yet, there is no heat at Planet Ice.

The Flames were issuing blankets for patrons to keep warm while watching the game, which is real nice for seniors and children.

What a way to showcase our arena to the visiting public.

Job well done.

Jim Eaton

Maple Ridge