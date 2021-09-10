Vaccinations started in B.C. in early 2021. A local letter writer says anyone not vaccinated by Nov. 1 should have to pay their own medical costs if they get COVID-19. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)

Vaccinations started in B.C. in early 2021. A local letter writer says anyone not vaccinated by Nov. 1 should have to pay their own medical costs if they get COVID-19. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)

LETTER: No jab, then foot the medical bills, Maple Ridge man suggests

People who won’t vaccinate to protect themselves and others burdening health system, resident writes

Dear Minister Adrian Dix,

First, thank you for all your hard work through out the pandemic.

I think a good idea would be to pick a date, let’s say Nov. 1 2021, that everyone that is not vaccinated by November first and ends up in the hospital because of contracting COVID-19 will not be covered under BC Medical and will receive a bill in the mail for their care.

People that for medical reasons can not get vaccinated will be exempt and will still be covered by BC Medical if sickened by COVID-19.

It is everyone’s duty to minimize their risks and to support our medical services and not to mention just protect the vulnerable/public health.

If you choose not to get vaccinated and you then put a financial burden and overwhelm our medical system, why should we all pay with our tax dollars and in some cases our lives because of your stupidity?

Every time the virus fine a unvaccinated host it has the chance to mutate. (Start getting use to saying the word Mu.)

Please, if you refuse to get vaccinated for the children then please refuse hospital care when you come down deathly sick with the virus from the pandemic of the unvaccinated!

Steve Tretick, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: COVID patients who need intensive care cost health system more than $50,000

• READ MORE: Canada could see 15,000 daily COVID cases by October

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editorvaccines

Previous story
LETTER: Axe fight in busy downtown Maple Ridge should have consequences

Just Posted

Vaccinations started in B.C. in early 2021. A local letter writer says anyone not vaccinated by Nov. 1 should have to pay their own medical costs if they get COVID-19. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
LETTER: No jab, then foot the medical bills, Maple Ridge man suggests

Stacey Loyer next to the impromptu memorial for the Kamloops 215 that is in front of the Pitt Meadows City Hall. (Stacey Loyer/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows local urging community to participate in the ReconciliACTION Walk

The man holding the axe was seen hitting the other individual a couple of times during the course of their argument. A local letter writer is concerned there will be no legal consequences. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Axe fight in busy downtown Maple Ridge should have consequences

The Maple Ridge Fire department helped police pull the bike out of the wreckage. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Suspicious fire investigation leads to recovery of stolen bike