LETTER: No jab, then foot the medical bills, Maple Ridge man suggests

Vaccinations started in B.C. in early 2021. A local letter writer says anyone not vaccinated by Nov. 1 should have to pay their own medical costs if they get COVID-19. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)

Dear Minister Adrian Dix,

First, thank you for all your hard work through out the pandemic.

I think a good idea would be to pick a date, let’s say Nov. 1 2021, that everyone that is not vaccinated by November first and ends up in the hospital because of contracting COVID-19 will not be covered under BC Medical and will receive a bill in the mail for their care.

People that for medical reasons can not get vaccinated will be exempt and will still be covered by BC Medical if sickened by COVID-19.

It is everyone’s duty to minimize their risks and to support our medical services and not to mention just protect the vulnerable/public health.

If you choose not to get vaccinated and you then put a financial burden and overwhelm our medical system, why should we all pay with our tax dollars and in some cases our lives because of your stupidity?

Every time the virus fine a unvaccinated host it has the chance to mutate. (Start getting use to saying the word Mu.)

Please, if you refuse to get vaccinated for the children then please refuse hospital care when you come down deathly sick with the virus from the pandemic of the unvaccinated!

Steve Tretick, Maple Ridge

