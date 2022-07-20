LETTER: No justice in sentencing for truck rampage

VIDEO: Reader outraged at 15 months in jail for killing a mother of four

Kelly and Eddie Sandoval with their children – Tyson, Keenan, Donte and Emmitt. (Special to Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

[RE: Man sentenced to 15 months in jail for killing pedestrian in Maple Ridge, July 12, The News]

What kind of unmitigated bull is a 15-month jail sentence for the driver of a pickup truck that killed a 35-year-old mother of four?

When one person causes the death of another through whatever means they should get the maximum penalty under the law – which, I believe, is life imprisonment; although with parole and the different degrees of murder anything is possible, as we see here.

Our killer gets a two-year driving ban for his “parking lot rampage,” a slap on the wrist as it were.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking, and breach of conditions of release. A real model citizen and strong argument for the return of the death penalty.

OBITUARY: Kelly Alana Sandoval (nee Rice)

This woman had half of her life ahead of her to watch her kids grow up, go to college, get married etc.

They are now traumatized, no doubt, perhaps in need of therapy and are denied the wisdom, the love, and the guidance of their mother as they age and have children of their own.

Maybe the sentence handed out to their mother’s murderer should have been concurrent with the number of years the victim still had left in her life.

I am beyond flabbergasted at the justice system in this country, as should anyone be who has even a scintilla of the sense of right and wrong.

Tim Tyler, Maple Ridge

.

crimeLetter to the Editormaple ridge