Letter: ‘Not the homeless people who are failing’

Editor, The News:

Re: ‘Empathy has led to enablement.’

I have a lot of respect for Mike Shields and his opinions. However, his proposed solution is a very partial one that will not endure the test of times.

We will have more homeless people, this until we learn our lesson. I ask the simple question, who by his or her own will, will make life decisions to end up living at Anita Place?

These people made the best decisions evaluating the choices they thought they had. Like everybody else. It is not the homeless people who are failing. It is our society that is failing, due to the way we constructed it and rule it.

This is the reason homeless people are here.

Let us get back to the basics of human dignity, and to the love and care for our children since the moment they arrive. This will not solve the lives of the people at Anita Place today, but it will prevent having 10 more such camps in the future.

Alex Gidi

Maple Ridge