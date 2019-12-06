Thousands of people took to the streets in Vancouver as part of a climate strike that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg attended in October. (Canadian Press photo)

LETTER: Nothing we do in Canada will effect climate change

Carbon tax is only mere virtue signalling.

Editor, The News:

Re: Democracy and global warming.

Rod Gruzelier paints a horrific picture of our future because of climate change.

We have now had about 20 years of similar forecasts, the vast majority of which have not actually occurred.

But I am aware at least some current forecasts may do so.

Much more important is that Canada emits about 1.65 per cent of CO2 emitted in the world.

The big emitters – China, India and the U.S. – are doing nothing to curb emissions.

Therefore, to be blunt, absolutely nothing we do in Canada to reduce emissions will have any effect on any climate change.

Doing our part, including the carbon tax, is not only mere virtue signaling, but is taking our focus away from what we should be doing.

Our time and money would be much better spent on reacting to or preventing damage from the effects of climate change as it occurs.

Such things as building higher dikes, developing drought-resistant crops, and building more robust infrastructure are just a few examples.

Ron Hunter

Maple Ridge

