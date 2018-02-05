Letter: ‘Off to jail they went’

A.J. holds a rat trap he leaves baited outside his tent in Anita Place Tent City. (THE NEWS/files)

Need of more treatment facilities is completely ignored.

Editor, The News:

Re: Rats in Maple Ridge camp add to homeless woes.

Maple Ridge has a history of minor problems with rats. Could some of the increase be due to the lack of sanitary problems?

Through the good efforts of city council, the provincial government will now provide millions for housing units for the

homeless and seniors.

A large portion of the homeless issue is due to drug addiction. Drugs are a very expensive habit, so I assume

for those with drug addiction this means ‘free housing.’

It is disappointing to see that the real solution of providing more treatment facilities is completely ignored.

The media has provided fair coverage on the homeless issues. I would find it interesting to read an article reporting on costs incurred by drug addictions through policing, medical expenses, mental health issues, free needle sites, tent sites.

I lived in Vancouver during the depression and I do not recall the outward signs of homeless as seen now. If a person

displayed signs of intoxication or vagrancy, off to jail they went.

Perhaps our bylaws should be enforced or amended.

The approval of over $50 million dollars on new sports facilities and renovations to community centre will likely

be 100 per cent welcomed by renters.

I have not seen resident demonstrations on the lack of sports facilities or deteriorated community buildings. Why the big rush, can’t we proceed at a slower pace?

As a resident of Maple Ridge, I have been waiting 19 years for the city to provide service for garbage pickup, as other cities do.

If $50 million dollars was approved for treatment centers and the city bylaws administered with tough love, Maple Ridge would better off.

Mary Zanatta

Maple Ridge